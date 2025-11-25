Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting suspect Robert Dear dies in prison

A man accused in the deadly shooting at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs died earlier this week, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Three people were killed, including a police officer, in the 2015 attack. Another nine people were injured in the shooting.

Robert Dear faced 68 federal charges and 179 state charges. Dear was held for years at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo before a judge ordered him to be sent to a Bureau of Prisons facility in 2022.

Robert Lewis Dear glares at his attorney Daniel King during an outburst in court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool

The judge also ordered him to involuntarily take antipsychotic medications and implement a treatment plan, as Dear has disrupted court proceedings in the past. He has repeatedly been found not competent to stand trial on the state charges and was still going through competency evaluations at the time of his death.

Unsealed search warrants reveal the admitted gunman, Dear, was injured by police during the incident. Dear wore a homemade bullet-resistant vest made out of silver coins and duct tape.

On Tuesday, the FBP posted that Dear died in custody on Nov. 22, 2025.