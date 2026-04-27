Colorado Springs firefighters issue warning after 5 human-caused fires in 5 days: "Enough is enough"

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has put out a warning to residents after responding to five wildland fires in five days, all believed to be human-caused. Investigators said between April 22 to April 26, crews responded to those fires that included one in Palmer Park, three in one night in Broadmoor Bluffs, and one near I-25 and Cimarron.

An aerial view of the fire in Palmer Park in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Dept.

The fire department posted this on the social media platform X:

𝐄𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡.

In Colorado Springs, intentional fire setting is not a prank, it's not "kids being kids," and it's not a harmless mistake.

The conditions we're seeing right now and the conditions we saw when all of these fires were set – it's how wildfires start.

To those responsible: This is not a joke. This is not a mistake. You are putting lives, homes, and our city at risk. Parents, talk to your kids today. Fire-setting is not harmless, and it is not a prank.

𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 — 𝐰𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩.

You are our eyes and ears in the neighborhoods we serve. If you see suspicious activity, report it. If you know something, say something. Information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

It only takes one bad decision to change everything. Let's not get there.

Fire investigators hope that the message gets through to residents, especially with the unseasonably warm and dry conditions across Colorado.