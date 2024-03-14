Colorado snowstorm: Travel not advised in Denver and across Front Range, state troopers getting stuck trying to help stranded motorists

Transportation officials in Colorado are sending out a strong warning to drivers: stay home on Thursday during the snowstorm. That includes Denver and all of the Front Range.

Snowy conditions in the Denver area early Thursday CBS

Road conditions are dangerous, with icy conditions and some areas where snow has accumulated so much that vehicles are getting stuck. The Colorado State Patrol sent out a tweet before daybreak saying some state troopers are "getting stuck trying to get to all the stranded motorists."

The National Weather Service send out a message on X saying that travel is particularly bad in the foothills and the mountains.

"The Winter Storm Severity Index map shows are large area of extreme impacts," reads a message on the NWS Boulder account.

Some of the major road closures at 6:30 a.m. included:

- Interstate 70 was closed Thursday morning from Silverthorne in Summit County all the way to Denver.

- Highway 285 southbound was closed just south of Highway C-470.

Denver metro area roads will be less busy because schools are closed across the region Thursday. Many businesses are also closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said their philosophy is that the fewer cars on the roads, the fewer chances there are for crashes. Uncrowded roads also make it easier for snowplows to clear the way.