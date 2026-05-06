Colorado snowstorm totals range from more than 2 feet to just 3 inches depending on neighborhood

Colorado snowstorm totals range from more than two feet to just three inches, so far on Wednesday, depending on your neighborhood. The highest totals come from Estes Park where the measurement as of 11 a.m. was 28 inches.

CBS

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch broadcast live from Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday morning where the snow was piled up.

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch in the First Alert Weather Tracker in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Larimer and Boulder counties saw the most snow accumulation from this storm.

CBS

The lowest across Colorado was Firestone at just three inches. That compares to lower accumulation totals across Weld County.

CBS

In the Denver metro area, snow totals ranged from seven inches in Mountain View to five inches in Denver, with 4.7 at Denver International Airport.

CBS

In Jefferson County, Evergreen received the most snow accumulation with 15 inches, dropping down to 5.5 inches for Lakewood.

CBS

The late-season snowstorm hit Colorado on Monday night, bringing heavy rain to the Denver metro area and along the Front Range on Tuesday. That rain turned to snow on Tuesday evening, prompting several school districts to cancel classes for the day on Wednesday

After the storm moves through, there will be freeze warnings and watches in effect across many areas of Colorado through Thursday morning.

A warming trend is right behind the storm with temps predicted to be in the mid-80s by early next week.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation say they didn't pre-treat the roads because of how warm it was leading up to this snowfall. CDOT said it had about 100 snowplows out in the Denver region during this storm.

If you've got a photo from this spring storm to share with CBS Colorado, click here.