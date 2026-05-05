Some Colorado schools to close Wednesday due to snowy conditions

Some Colorado schools have opted to close on Wednesday due to a snowstorm moving through the state.

The storm system will bring heavy, wet snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the highest accumulation in the mountains and foothills.

Closures in the Poudre School District include several schools at higher elevations. School will be canceled for students at Red Feather Lakes Elementary, Stove Prairie Elementary and Livermore Elementary.

"Since these conditions may make it unsafe to provide student transportation on mountain routes, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, with student and staff safety as our top priority," the district said in a release. "We know schedule changes can be disruptive, and we appreciate your understanding as we respond to rapidly changing weather conditions."

It's possible that other districts in the state may cancel classes on Wednesday due to the weather. This story will be updated with any new closures as they're announced.