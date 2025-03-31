Colorado's snowpack is lagging below average

Mild start to the week across Colorado before unsettled weather brings rain/snow this week

Mild start to the week across Colorado before unsettled weather brings rain/snow this week

Mild start to the week across Colorado before unsettled weather brings rain/snow this week

March was a dry month across much of the state, providing very little rain or snow.

As of now, the statewide average sits at 84%, down from 98% roughly two weeks ago.

A weak La Niña remains in control in the equatorial Pacific. This generally leads to the northern mountains receiving at or above average snowfall, with well below average snow amounts south of I-70.

That is exactly what the current snowpack looks like across the state:

CBS

April is the second snowiest month on average, so there is still hope for the snowpack to recover across Colorado. Several storms are expected this week, with multiple rounds of accumulating snow possible across the high country.