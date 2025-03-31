Watch CBS News
Colorado's snowpack is lagging below average

By Joe Ruch

March was a dry month across much of the state, providing very little rain or snow. 

As of now, the statewide average sits at 84%, down from 98% roughly two weeks ago. 

A weak La Niña remains in control in the equatorial Pacific. This generally leads to the northern mountains receiving at or above average snowfall, with well below average snow amounts south of I-70. 

That is exactly what the current snowpack looks like across the state: 

April is the second snowiest month on average, so there is still hope for the snowpack to recover across Colorado. Several storms are expected this week, with multiple rounds of accumulating snow possible across the high country.

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

