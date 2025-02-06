Colorado cold front bringing a winter pattern back, snow ahead in Denver's forecast

Warm and windy Friday for the Denver metro area with a cold and snowy pattern locking in soon

We have our eye on the next big change in Colorado's weather, which will be cooler air for the weekend and several chances of snow starting on Saturday into the next 5 days.

Cold temperatures in Denver did not stop thousands of people to gather for the annual National Western Stock Show Parade on 17th Street in downtown Denver, Colorado on Jan. 9, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Until the change begins we will have a warm and windy finish to the week on Friday. High temperatures across the Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains will be rising into the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Wind gusts may pop into the 30 to 40 mph range by early afternoon from the Front Range foothills across the Denver metro area.

A cold front will swing through the state Friday night into Saturday morning. The system will bring measurable snow and strong winds to the mountains along with a few flurries very early on Saturday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some of the northwestern mountains including the Elkhead, Park and Flattops starting Friday at 5 p.m. and running through Saturday morning. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and 50 mph wind gusts.

There is also a Wind Advisory for Northwestern Colorado for gusts up to 50 mph on Friday.

The Denver metro area may see light snow, less than an inch overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The bigger change takes place on Sunday as colder air sinks south into the Rockies. There is a chance for 1 to 2 inches of snow over the Denver metro area by the end of the day on Sunday.

This colder weekend changeup will open the door for a prolonged period of cold and snow through Thursday of next week! High temperatures will only make it into the 30s and 20s with a chance of snow for 6 days in a row coming to the Mile High City.

The best chance for measurable snow will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.