See Colorado snow totals from the early March snowstorm that included strong winds

Calmer pattern for Mid-week with another system on the way soon after

Calmer pattern for Mid-week with another system on the way soon after

Calmer pattern for Mid-week with another system on the way soon after

Some areas in Colorado got a few inches of snow with the early March snowstorm that moved in Monday night and included strong winds. The storm triggered a blizzard warning for areas south and east of the Denver metro area.

CBS

Snow totals where not as high as originally forecast for several reasons. The storm was a very warm Pacific system that initially hit the Eastern Plains as rain before turning to snow and never got cold enough for heavy snow production. The track of the storm was a little further south than forecast model data was indicating in the days leading to storm arrival. The final element was that the speed of the storm was so fast that it did not have much time to keep the Palmer Divide upslope going for more than just a few hours.

The forecast winds along with the storm system did come through as some of the gusts blasted over 70 mph through the period.

Here are some of the Colorado communities with the highest snow accumulations:

Golden - 5.5 inches

Aspen Park - 3.7

The Pinery - 2.5

Elizabeth - 3.3

Nederland - 3.0

Castle Rock - 2.7

Here are some of the peak wind gusts recorded in the state on Tuesday:

Denver International Airport - 58 mph

Centennial - 60 mph

Briggsdale, Weld County - 64 mph

Limon, Lincoln County - 70 mph

Hugo, Lincoln County - 71 mph

Boyero, Lincoln County - 82 mph