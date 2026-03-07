Colorado skiers and boarders take to the high country to enjoy the fresh snow

A dry, warm winter has made it difficult for many Colorado ski resorts this year, but thanks to a significant amount of snowfall, people are flocking to the slopes.

The Loveland Ski Area reported that they received 7" of snow during Friday's snowstorm. Ski Patrol has opened Rookie Road, Challenger, North Star Bowl and Field of Dreams for skiers and boarders to enjoy.

At Aspen Snowmass, the recent storm brought 16" of fresh snow. The resort said that conditions are some of the "most idyllic of the season so far."

Copper Mountain celebrated after it received 9" of snow over 24 hours. Meanwhile, Steamboat Resort said it was in "full snowglobe mode" during the storm. The resort received 10" of fresh snow.

Beaver Creek Mountain posted on social media, encouraging enthusiasts to hit the slopes on Saturday morning after receiving over 7" of snow.

Eldora also shared that Saturday was a "dream day." In a social media post, they said, "What a morning it was! This storm ABSOLUTELY DELIVERED!"

Traffic heading up to the high country was slow as people rushed to reach the slopes and take advantage of the winter weather.