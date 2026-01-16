Skier visits plunge in Colorado's high country as warm temperatures continue

Unseasonably warm temperatures have plagued Colorado through most of the winter, and some of Colorado's most popular resorts say the lack of snow is affecting their bottom line.

Vail Resorts reported a 20% drop in visitors through Jan. 4, compared with the same period last year. An update for investors on Thursday said only 11% of its terrain was open through December, discouraging potential customers from hitting the slopes.

Arapahoe Basin ski resort on Dec. 16, 2025. Colorado ski resorts faced sparse snow conditions early in the 2025 season. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Snowfall in the Western U.S. is 50% below the 30 year average, and the unusually dry and warm winter has left places like Breckenridge with only a third of its runs open.

Vail Resorts has lowered its expectations for its fiscal 2026 profits.

Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Given the impact from conditions, we now expect our full year Resort Reported EBITDA to be just below the low end of the guidance range issued on September 29, 2025, assuming that performance in the Rockies returns to normal by President's weekend. To the extent that performance improvements in the Rockies lag, due to weaker than expected conditions, there could be further downside to our guidance."

Warm temperatures have caused delays and adjustments to other attractions in Colorado's mountain communities, including a late start at the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek. The 31st annual Ouray Ice Festival will look very different this year, featuring more off-ice events for climbers to enjoy as event organizers adjust to current conditions.