Colorado weather: More severe weather expected for Eastern Plains

By Lauren Whitney

More Severe Storms Possible Thursday
More Severe Storms Possible Thursday 02:49

A bumpy afternoon of severe weather for Colorado. Our Eastern Plains saw several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a few Tornado Warnings. Large hail pummeled many areas in the northeast along with a deluge of very intense rain.

More of this is possible again on Thursday. Storms don't look to be nearly as widespread as Wednesday, but the ones that do develop will pack a punch of hail and heavy rain. 

Severe storms are likely once again for the eastern plains, and possibly even here in Denver.

By Friday high pressure is starting to dig back in. This dries us out a bit more and warms us up to the 90s once again. This weekend we will be close to 100 degrees, and it's looking more likely that we crack into the triple digits. 

It should be hot and windy with isolated storms this weekend. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 6:36 PM

