Flood advisories posted for part of Denver metro area as severe storms develop along Colorado's Front Range

Flood advisories have been posted for part of Colorado's Front Range. The possibility for flooding on Thursday stretches from Evergreen in the Jefferson County foothills into Englewood in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

It comes as slow-moving severe storms are developing along with heavy rain and lightning with the possibility of hail.

Storms will track across Aurora and then out to the Eastern Plains. The stormy weather is also impacting travel at Denver International Airport. A ground delay was posted by the FAA for the airport through 10 p.m.

The flood advisory means there could be excessive runoff, heavy rainfall, minor flooding of small creeks and streams. Highway and street underpasses and low-lying areas could see some flooding.

The storms so far have not been producing any hail.

The severe weather threat should be done later Thursday evening. Rainy weather could continue late into the night, however.