Colorado severe storm threat ramps up, three days with severe storms possible

Colorado is heading into an active stretch of weather, with severe storms possible across the Front Range and eastern plains before heat and fire danger build this weekend.

The first round of storms is expected on Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Storms may develop along the Front Range from the Denver area south into southern Colorado, then move east and southeast onto the plains. The highest severe threat on Monday is generally east of Interstate 25, where storms will have a better chance to strengthen.

CBS

Large hail is the main concern on Monday, with some storms capable of producing very large hail up to 3.0" in diameter. The strongest storms could also produce damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or landspout, mainly across the far eastern plains.

Denver and the urban corridor could still see storms on Monday, but the highest-end hail threat is expected to increase farther east.

Tuesday may be the more impactful severe weather day for the Front Range and I-25 corridor.

A cold front early Tuesday will bring cooler air and more low-level moisture into eastern Colorado. That setup, combined with instability and wind shear, could support supercell thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

CBS

Storms on Tuesday could affect Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, and other areas along the I-25 corridor. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain will all be possible.

Wednesday brings a similar setup, with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the lower elevations. Large hail and damaging winds will remain concerns, but flooding may also become a bigger issue by the middle of the week.

CBS

That is because moisture will remain in place for multiple days. If storms repeatedly move over the same areas, localized flash flooding could develop, especially across the plains.

The severe weather threat may continue into Thursday, but confidence is lower compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.