Colorado sending dozens of firefighters to Texas to assist in search and rescue after devastating floods

Colorado sending firefighters to Texas to help after devastating floods

Colorado Task Force 1 -- the multi-agency FEMA task force of specialized search and rescue crews -- is sending around 45 people to Texas to help local crews with search, rescue, and recovery in response to the deadly and devastating floods that have killed over 100 people and left dozens more missing.

The flash floods overtook Texas Hill Country when water in the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes. As of Monday evening, 104 people were confirmed dead, including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, a girls' summer camp, state officials in Texas said.

Colorado Task Force 1 said in a statement that its members would be departing for Texas on Monday evening, with specific tasks and areas of responsibility to be determined while en route.

Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated and a team of around 45 members should be headed out sometime this evening. We are waiting to hear exactly where they are going, and what their mission will be. #TexasFloods pic.twitter.com/pId1xH1hTV — Colorado Task Force 1 (@co_tf1) July 7, 2025

The task force comprises vital equipment and experts in water recovery, urban search and rescue, and other specialized tasks. Its members have responded to such disasters, including the Oklahoma City Bombing, the attacks of 9/11, and over a dozen disastrous hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods across the southeast and Midwest. It sent 42 members to Texas and Louisiana in 2017 after the flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

"The scale of this disaster continues to devastate. Precious lives lost. Homes destroyed. Entire communities are impacted. We stand ready to support our neighbors in Texas alongside many other first responders who have answered the call," the Colorado Springs Fire Department, which has seven people in the task force, said in a statement. "To the families and communities grieving tremendous loss - we mourn with you. Disasters like this are a sobering reminder of how quickly things can change."