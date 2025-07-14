Colorado Secretary of State, election officials laud arrest in Archuleta County election equipment firebombing

Colorado election officials on Monday are praising the work of law enforcement in making an arrest in connection with a firebombing attack that targeted election equipment last month.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of June 12, and on June 26, William Wayne Bryant, 71, of Archuleta County, was arrested. He's since posted a $10,000 surety bond but is due back in court on July 23 to face formal charges. He's facing charges of first-degree arson and possession of an explosive or incendiary device, both felonies.

A statement from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on Monday said Bryan publicly expressed "election conspiracies and anti-tax beliefs according to the affidavit for arrest warrant." CBS News Colorado has requested a copy of that report, but "according to the same affidavit, a 'Molotov cocktail-type device' was thrown into a room that holds voting equipment," the Secretary of State's Office said.

"It is appalling that a Colorado elections office was firebombed, and even more so that the suspect has a history of spreading election conspiracies. Attacks on democratic institutions must be strongly condemned," Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in that statement. "I take any threat to elections incredibly seriously, and thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case. We will support the Archuleta County Clerk's Office and ensure they are able to fully recover from this attack."

Election workers and offices around the country have seen an increase in violence and violent threats since 2020, according to election officials and several organizations that track those trends. Those acts have led to election workers leaving those jobs in higher numbers than before.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, there has been 36% turnover nationwide, compared to 20 to 30% prior to 2020. In Colorado, it's even higher at nearly 40%.

Analysis by CBS News found that 25 of Colorado's 64 counties have lost at least one top-level local election official since 2020, meaning 39% of those overseeing the presidential election this year are new to their job.

"The Colorado County Clerks Association is grateful to federal, state, and local law enforcement and the Colorado Department of State for their prompt and professional response to this situation. While the investigation remains ongoing, we unequivocally condemn any deliberate act or threat of political violence," Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado Clerks Association, said in a statement on Monday. "Colorado's County Clerks and their teams serve as nonpartisan and trusted stewards of our democratic process. Any attempt to intimidate or harm them—or compromise their facilities—is an affront to democracy itself and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Bryant's attorney, David Ottman, previously served as a prosecutor in the same judicial district where Bryant has been charged. Ottman did not immediately respond to a phone call or email seeking comment Monday morning.