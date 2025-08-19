Former Northern Colorado school counselor arrested, accused of felony sex crimes against student

A former school counselor in Northern Colorado has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a student. Fort Collins police investigators say there could be witnesses or more victims.

Cassadra Poncelow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Fort Collins police. Investigators received a tip last month that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was employed by the Poudre School District.

According to police records obtained by CBS News Colorado, Poncelow first met the alleged victim while she was navigating high school. The two allegedly formed a relationship that started in the school counseling office, later progressing to an off-campus location.

Police say it was there that she then allegedly kissed and touched the girl in a sexual manner multiple times in the following years.

The alleged victim told police she was later invited to a second off-campus location with Poncelow, and there, she accused Poncelow of sexually assaulting her.

She told police she thought she was going to die following the alleged sexual assault.

When asked if she was encouraged to hide the alleged abuse, the victim told police she had discussed that with Poncelow. She recalled Poncelow saying, "if you tell anyone, I'll kill myself," the arrest report said.

Police said they learned through the course of the investigation that Poncelow expressed regret for her actions, allegedly telling the victim she was ashamed for falling in love with the girl.

Police claim Poncelow said to the victim, in part, "our physical and sexual relationship was not okay. Lack of boundary, not okay. The power difference, not okay. It was wrong."

Police said Poncelow now recognized the issues of her alleged actions, courtesy of her recent sobriety.

"Poncelow had an inappropriate relationship with a student for several years and sexually assaulted the student on multiple occasions off campus," Fort Collins police said in a statement.

Poncelow was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust – pattern of abuse with an enhancer of Crime of Violence

Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Exploitation of Children

Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Client by a Psychotherapist

Sexual Assault

Cassandra Poncelow Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Poncelow worked for the Poudre School District from 2007 through 2024, according to police. She worked at Poudre High School for at least a portion of that time, as a 2023 announcement from the school district identified her as a counselor at the high school and said she received a summer fellowship from the National Institute for the Humanities.

A spokesman for Poudre School District said the allegations against Poncelow are "deeply troubling. The district has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation."

Fort Collins Police also acknowledged that the school district has been cooperative with the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students are our highest priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive learning environment and to responding with transparency and care," Austin Fleskes, public relations and media coordinator for the school district, told CBS Colorado. "Because this is an active investigation, and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to share additional details. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Fort Collins Police Services."

According to Poncelow's LinkedIn profile, she was a part-time school counselor and engagement specialist at Poudre High School from August 2011 through September 2024, a part-time behavioral health pathway lead for the school district from August 2023 through September 2024, and now works as a full-time ninth-grade success coach at the Center for High School Success, which listed her on its website as having the same title. That webpage has since been removed.

"In the last few hours, we became aware that a Center for High School Success educator coach, whose role does not involve work with students, was arrested and charged with serious crimes in connection with her previous place of employment," the organization said in a statement to CBS Colorado after the initial publication of this story. "This individual passed the criminal background check required of all employees. We are shocked and deeply disturbed by the allegations and immediately placed the employee on leave."

Her LinkedIn's "about" section says "Cass's dedication to mentorship led to the establishment of a nationally recognized student mentoring program (Ambassadors) covering critical topics like suicide awareness, stress management, diversity, and sexual assault prevention."

"We are actively working to support the victim and ensure accountability, knowing that cases like this deeply affect, not only those directly involved, but the entire community. Our priority remains centered on the victim's well-being and the thoroughness of this investigation. I am appreciative of the diligent efforts by our Crimes Against Persons detectives in this case," Fort Collins Police Lt. Sara Lynd said in a statement on Tuesday.

Poncelow is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Court records show that she has not yet retained an attorney, but don't show when she's due in court.