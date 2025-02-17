Colorado's Rocky Mountain NAACP encourages shoppers to support stores with DEI initiatives

The NAACP created a spending guide in the wake of corporations' rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments. According to the organization, these rollbacks erode progress made in creating equitable economic and social systems.

Last month, President Trump signed executive orders that aim to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the federal government. Since then, private sector companies including McDonald's and Walmart rolled back DEI efforts.

The NAACP is praising Apple, Ben & Jerry's, Delta and Costco for continuing to support DEI programs.

NAACP Costco "buycott" CBS

Portia Prescott, Regional President of Rocky Mountain NAACP, became a Costco member this week. Rather than protesting companies that've gotten rid of DEI initiatives, Prescott says the chapter is encouraging people to shop at places that doubled down on their support of DEI.

"Everyone's talking about inflation and the cost of eggs and the cost of milk. If I'm going to spend my dollar somewhere, I'm going to spend it where they really value my dollar," said Prescott. "I know dozens of people who became Costco members today. We have a sense of belonging here. Our buying power goes to Costco."

Black consumers have a purchasing power exceeding $1.8 trillion annually.

Costco CBS

In a letter to Costco CEO Ron Vachris, Attorneys General of 19 states urged Costco to end all unlawful discrimination imposed by the company through diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

The AGs say the retailer is "clinging to DEI policies that courts and businesses have rejected as illegal."

There are lawsuits challenging DEI policies in the private sector.

According to CBS News, Costco replied "Among other things, a diverse group of employees helps bring originality and creativity to our merchandise offerings, promoting the 'treasure hunt' that our customers value." Costco added its "commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary."

The NAACP urges consumers to spend intentionally and demand accountability.

They said walking away from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs threatens economic opportunities, workplace diversity, and community investments. The NAACP says these rollbacks reinforce historical barriers to progress under the guise of protecting "meritocracy."

Shoppers like Anthony say their habits changed after former favorites dropped DEI programs.

"I feel comfortable [at Costco]. But in other stores, I don't feel comfortable. Walmart rolled theirs back. Target rolled theirs back," said Anthony. "For people who don't care, maybe once they run into an incident with a store or a job situation, then they'll understand why it's important to have diversity, equity and inclusion."