Colorado's Rocky Mountain NAACP encourages shoppers to support stores with DEI initiatives The NAACP created a spending guide in the wake of corporations' rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments. According to the organization, these rollbacks erode progress made in creating equitable economic and social systems. Portia Prescott, Regional President of Rocky Mountain NAACP, became a Costco member this week. Rather than protesting companies that've gotten rid of DEI initiatives, Prescott says the chapter is encouraging people to shop at places that doubled down on their support of DEI.