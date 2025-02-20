Waiting for your Colorado state tax refund? Revenue department now says they won't start accepting returns until late February

The Colorado Department of Revenue says it will be a little longer before their office will be accepting state tax returns, and this is not the first delay of this year's online filing launch. Earlier this month, a report from the department to the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants expected the site to be up by the Feb. 14. After that passed, revenue officials told CBS Colorado the site would be up sometime this week.

Accountant William Fraser, president of Fraser, Waldrop & Company CPA's in Denver, said earlier this week that the delay has nearly cut off his office's income and put them weeks behind schedule.

"We typically start Feb. 1. We start rolling in, and most states are ready by that time," Fraser said.

The state's online filing system was originally supposed to be up and running by "early February," according to the message that was on their website -- colorado.gov/revenueonline/. But that message has been updated, and it now reads:

"The 2024 return links for Individual income tax, Fiduciary income tax, and Business income tax are coming soon. Please check in late February 2025"

The delays also mean more people could be filing at the same time. Fraser says it's "absolutely is delaying everybody's refund."

The department is working to implement 26 major changes to the tax code, including 14 new tax credits. CBS Colorado reached out to CDOR Thursday afternoon to follow up on when the filing system may be up and running again.

The filing deadline remains April 15. Individuals cans still file on paper by downloading the form from the department's website and mailing in the physical copy.