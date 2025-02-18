Colorado online state tax filing system is down: "It absolutely is delaying everybody's refund"

Taxes are one of life's famous guarantees, and accountant and William Fraser has spent his life filing them. Now President of Fraser, Waldrop & Company CPA's, every February marks the start of a busy tax season.

"We typically start Feb. 1. We start rolling in, and most states are ready by that time," Fraser said.

But this year Colorado isn't ready as the state's online filing system is down. On Tuesday, the colorado.gov/revenueonline/ website was telling visitors to check back in early February. The delay is leaving some filing apps pending.

"We have stacks and stacks of people that are just, just waiting. We can't file unless Colorado says we can," Fraser said, "It absolutely is delaying everybody's refund."

To show the impact the delay is having on just one accounting office, his team brought out those stacks and stacks, eventually filling entire desks.

"Why is this happening? Why is it taking them nine months since the time the legislature was done, and we still can't file a tax return?" Fraser said.

So Your CBS Colorado Reporter Sarah Horbacewicz reached out to the Colorado Department of Revenue with those questions.

While declining an interview, Colorado Department of Revenue sent a statement in part that reads:

"The Colorado Department of Revenue anticipates individual income tax processing to start this week...." and "worked tirelessly to implement 26 major changes to the tax code, including 14 new tax credits... into our tax processing system"

But Fraser is doubtful of that deadline as his last update from the state shows a predicted launch last week.

Meanwhile, the delay means Fraser is already estimating income delays to his business of about $75,000.

"That's our revenue. If we can't do our job because Colorado won't allow us to do our job, then we can't make our money," Fraser said, pointing to the stacks of files.

For now, Fraser and his staff file what they can federally and out of state, while regularly checking back on the site.

"Clients have worked hard to get their stuff into us early and get out early, and we can't help them," Fraser said.

The state's revenue department also told CBS Colorado they expect business filings to open up "some time after" individual returns launch.

Individuals cans till file on paper by downloading the form from the revenue department's website and mailing in the physical copy.

Even with the delay, the deadline for most state tax filings remains April 15.