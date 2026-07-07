Colorado residents, first responders push through despite losing homes in Aspen Acres Fire

Many families remain in suspense and waiting to go home, as the Aspen Acres Fire continues to burn into its second week. The fire has burned nearly 92,000 acres since it started on June 29.

"I mean, that fire felt like it was running. It was coming so fast," said Thomas Sexton.

Thomas Sexton's home and barn burned in the Aspen Acres Fire but the camper was left standing. Thomas Sexton

Sexton says he evacuated his home just moments before the fire began to reach his property in Beulah, after not expecting the fire to get so close.

"We rode it out to the end, and then after we vacated the house, I just drove a couple of miles and took a few pictures," he said. "I spent the night in my van."

He shared photos he took in the days after of his property, showing the reality of what he already knew in his heart. His home for the last 22 years is now gone.

"House, barn, everything [gone], except for one camper. It was interesting how everything burned, and then this one camper is still there. So, it's like it's almost like being told, 'well, here's what you got to start over with,' said Sexton. "Those are just things that can be replaced, but I got out with my two dogs and my six puppies, and I'm not sure what's next."

The fire has forced the evacuation of several towns in Custer, Pueblo, Fremont and Huerfano counties, including Colorado City, Rye, Beulah and San Isabel.

It's not just some of the thousands of residents who evacuated their homes, who say they lost everything.

The Aspen Acres Fire. CBS

"I was driving home from the fire line, and when I got the call, and I lost it. I couldn't stop crying," said Vanessa Harris.

Harris is a family member to several firefighters on the frontlines battling the fire. Her cousin, Rosie, and Rosie's daughter, Haley, are both volunteer firefighters in Beulah who now know they've lost their home.

"Rosie is one of my best friends. She's been one of my best friends since high school," said Larae Gallant. "They have lost absolutely everything. Their home was leveled. They have vehicles that were leveled."

Together, their loved ones are fundraising to help give these two first responders a place to live once the ash settles.

"Rosie is one of the most selfless people I've ever known in my life. She is always giving to somebody; she's always putting a roof over somebody's head," said Gallant. "I'm hoping that karma, fate, whatever, can kind of pay her back a little bit."

It's a similar hope for people like Sexton, who say they've relied so much on the community's support through donations, housing, and any other resource they can provide to help him start over.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal interviews Thomas Sexton who lost his home and barn in the Aspen Acres Fire. CBS

"I've noticed that I'm being moved more by the generosity and love and all the volunteers... community continues to come together to help each other succeed," said Sexton. "Even though you know the place burned, I still feel abundant and grateful and still loving life."

Fire crews from California joined the firefight after traveling to Colorado over the weekend.