Huzzah! The Colorado Renaissance Festival returns for 2025 season

Christa Swanson
Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend
An annual Colorado tradition that takes us back in time kicks off this weekend. The Colorado Renaissance Festival near Larkspur has opened for the 2025 season.

With a costumed cast, the festival is a chance to get a taste of life in a 16th century European village. The outdoor event recreates the historical setting with costumed performers, live entertainment, craft vendors, and themed food and drinks, along with games and rides.

Colorado Renaissance Festival
Special events for children include costume contests, royal quests, pirate treasure hunts and more.  

Guests are encouraged to join in the fun, vendors offer clothing and accessories for peasants, pixies, pirates and peers of the realm alike. Craftsmen offer armor, jewelry, leatherwork, artwork and more inspired by medieval Europe.

Each weekend highlights a special theme with unique offerings. Those include:

  • June 14-15: Magical Fantasy Weekend
  • June 21-22: Ale and Art Festival (also Military Appreciation Weekend)
  • June 28-29: Celtic Weekend
  • July 5-6: Children's Weekend
  • July 12-13: Pirate Invasion Weekend
  • July 19-20: Wine and Revelry Weekend
  • July 26-27: Renaissance Romance and Masquerade Weekend
  • Aug. 2-3: Time Travelers Weekend and Final Huzzah

The ren faire is open every weekend now through August 3.

CBS Colorado is a proud sponsor of the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

