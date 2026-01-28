Colorado religious leaders weigh in on immigration controversy

Leaders of the Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance stepped forward Tuesday to weigh in on the nationwide controversy over immigration and enforcement actions by ICE and other federal agencies.

"We learn to do the right thing. We seek justice and we defend the oppressed. And we stand today to speak truth to power," said the president of the Alliance, pastor Dr. Odie Kennedy.

From left, Rep. Jason Crow, Shara Smith, CEO of Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, Pastor Topazz Johnson McBride, Yarkenda Payne-Diallo of Justice for Black Coloradans in front of the ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado on Jan. 27, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"We are here today not for political purposes, but for the deepest sense of compassion for our brothers and sisters who are in harm's way and are being targeted as well for those that are doing the targeting," said Shara Smith, CEO of the Alliance.

But politics was an inevitable part of the news conference held in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, spoke and directed ire at the Trump Administration.

"What Americans want and what Americans deserve, are law enforcement officers and agencies that protect them. That build trust. That have a servant leadership mentality and will be focusing on violent crimes." said Crow about ICE and other federal agencies involved in the immigration crackdown. "What instead this administration has delivered to this community and communities across the country is a runaway lawless agency that is beating and abusing women and children and innocent civilians."

Religious leaders have long spoken out for those at the pointed end of government policy.

"Nobody is free until everybody is free. The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man is threatened," said the Rev. Paul Burleson, Vice President of Political Affairs for the Alliance and pastor of Friendship Baptist Church.

"I stand with you today because it is necessary that it is my responsibility," said Smith.

The Rev. Patrick Demmer, superintendent of the organization One Step Forward called out members of the Trump administration for inaccuracies in the information released about the weekend shooting of Minnesota resident Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Patrol agents.

"It's insulting and appalling to hear these murdering agents claim that they feared for their lives," Demmer said. "Nobody is holding them to check."



Rev. Patrick Lee Demmer, center, and pastor Dr. Odie Kennedy, right, with others in front of the ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado on Jan. 27, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both CBP and ICE, says the killing is under review.

The gathering did not include all religious leaders, but there were some representatives of the Jewish faith.

"We in the Jewish community know what it is to feel like the other," said Rabbi Elizabeth Sacks, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanuel. "No one should live in fear. And we re-commit to the task of standing up for those who are oppressed."

"Violence against the innocent is never acceptable," said Rabbi Emily Hyatt, also a senior pastor at Temple Emanuel.

"May we as people who refuse to be silent make righteous noise today," she added.

Crow applauded the Alliance members.

"We're seeing faith leaders stand up. We're seeing business leaders starting to stand up. We're seeing elected officials standing up and defending their communities. This is going to take and all of society effort to reclaim our democracy and say enough is enough," said Crow.

CBS Colorado sought comment from the office of Republican Congressman Gabe Evans of Colorado's 8th Congressional District as well as the Republican National Committee, but did not hear back from either.

An email sent to a spokesperson with ICE in the Denver metro area did not get a reply Tuesday night. It often takes two days for such replies from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.