Film on the Rocks returns to Colorado with popular classics from over the decades, music, and comedy

Film fans can rejoice with the return of Film on the Rocks, the popular film series at Red Rocks. This year's installation of the event series will include popular classics for children, families, and fans of sci-fi, according to Denver Film.

Film on the Rocks allows guests to watch movies on a giant screen outdoors at Red Rocks under an open sky. Each screening will also start with a comedian and musical performance from local bands and DJs.

This year's series will launch in June with 2001: A Space Odyssey and continue through the summer, setting sail with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Don't forget your sweets for the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, bend and snap for Legally Blonde, and drop in for a spell at Shrek 2, which will feature a Shrek-themed rave at the start.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado is seen on March 30, 2024. CBS

"Film on the Rocks is one of Denver's most beloved summer traditions, and we're thrilled to return with a lineup that blends cinematic icons with unforgettable live performances — all set against the stunning backdrop of Red Rocks," Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith said in a statement. "There's nothing quite like watching a film like 2001: A Space Odyssey or Willy Wonka under the stars, surrounded by thousands of movie lovers. It's community, it's culture, and it's a Colorado summer night at its best."

Screening schedule:

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY featuring a pre-show performance by Big Dopes and comedian Al Jackson

Monday, June 9, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night and pre-show entertainment takes the stage at 7 p.m., with the films starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets, including fees, will be $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seating, which includes premium location seating near the front of the amphitheater and exclusive branded giveaways. Tickets go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org.