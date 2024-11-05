Colorado to receive nearly $70M in opioid settlement with Kroger

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a $1.37 billion opioid settlement agreement with Kroger, along with a coalition of 30 state attorneys general. Colorado is set to receive nearly $70 million of the settlement that addresses the grocery store chain's role in the opioid crisis.

Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores, with 149 stores across Colorado.

Tetra Images

"Our work addressing the opioid crisis remains a top priority," said Weiser in a statement. "A core part of that work is holding accountable entities like Kroger that fail to act to protect Coloradans and bring back funds to Colorado. With the funds coming from this settlement, we will be able to save lives."

As part of the settlement, Kroger has agreed to terms that require its pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity released to opioid prescriptions.

Payments are expected to begin early next year.