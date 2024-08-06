Colorado Quarry Fire evacuees return home: "The word of the day is relief"

All evacuation orders lifted in the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County

It's the good news Quarry Fire evacuees in Jefferson County have been waiting for: it's finally time to go home.

"The word of the day is relief," said evacuee Laura Dean.

All evacuation orders for the Quarry Fire were lifted on Tuesday. CBS

For the past week, hundreds have found sanctuary at Dakota Ridge High School, as they anxiously watched crews fight the Quarry Fire.

"At one point on one day, we almost had close to 500 that came through. We provided food, clothing and actually my staff were even doing laundry for some of the evacuees. We've had about 25 to 30 staying the night," said Courtney Hill, victim's services manager for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"A roller coaster. Worry was up and then it would be relief," said Dean.

But at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the good news came: all mandatory evacuations were lifted, and no structures had burned. "To have no homes lost has been a miracle," said Hill.

A celebration followed the announcement.

"There were standing ovations in the crowd, lots of tears, happy tears," said Hill.

"Incredible joy," said Dean. "All of us today are clapping and the firefighters, sheriff, Red Cross, the immense efforts that were given."

Then a flurry of packing, as blankets, belongings and pets were loaded into cars for the trip home.

"They're all a little older and ready to go home for sure," an evacuee said of her pets.

Neighborhoods under mandatory evacuation have been moved to pre-evac status. It means those residents can go home but still need to be ready.

"We're going to have these prepared bags still in the car for a couple of days," said Dean.

Areas already under pre-evac are now all clear.

"Climb on in! You getting in your seat? Atta girl," an evacuee told their child as they loaded their car.

The fear that's gripped evacuees is finally extinguished.

In its place, perspective.

"Just hold on, just keep breathing, keep showing up, hold on to your neighbor and know that everyone got out alive," said Dean.

…And gratitude.

"Thank you! Bless you," Dean said to Hill while the pair shared a goodbye embrace.

All evacuees, even those who have been given the all-clear, will have to pick up credential badges from Dakota Ridge High School at 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave., by 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is because only residents are allowed back into affected neighborhoods for now. Residents will need to show the badges to deputies at traffic control points in order to get back into their neighborhoods.

If any evacuees are unable to pick up badges from the high school by 7 p.m. Tuesday, they can contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deer Creek Canyon Road will remain closed between Grizzly Drive and Phillipsburg for days in order for crews to complete the cleanup.