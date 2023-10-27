Colorado prosecutors plan to rest case against Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard in Elijah McClain death on Friday

Prosecution to rest in trial of Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard in death of Elijah McClain

Prosecution to rest in trial of Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard in death of Elijah McClain

Prosecution to rest in trial of Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard in death of Elijah McClain

Prosecutors plan to rest their case against Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard on Friday with Dr. Roger Mitchell a forensic pathologist as their final witness. In the previous trial of two Aurora police officers, Mitchell testified that Elijah McClain died from a ketamine overdose administered by paramedics and that the manner of death was homicide, in his opinion.

One officer was acquitted, the other one, guilty of criminally, negligent, homicide, and third-degree assault.

Elijah McClain CBS

In the trial of Woodyard, prosecutors are following their own playbook, same judge and courtroom... different jury, and defendant, but pretty much the same witnesses.

Aurora Police Sargent Kevin Smyth testified about training that officers are repeatedly taught how to use a carotid hold.

The prosecution asked, "Officer Smith, during the break were you able to review some documents to confirm whether or not Mr. Woodyard also took carotid-related training in 2017?"

Smyth replied, "He did" adding Woodyard received training at least five times.

It was Woodyard who applied the carotid hold to Elijah McClain, making him unconscious. He then vomited into the mask he was wearing with some of it going into his lungs.

Nathan Woodyard Glendale Police Department

The defense tried to justify the use of the carotid hold, asking the sergeant, "The carotid, depending on the circumstances can be a de-escalation technique. Is that right?"

After the question was re-asked Smyth replied, "At times a lesser force can be a tool to get the situation under control so that we don't have to use a higher level of force later."

Paramedics arrived and injected the sedative ketamine into McClain which was determined to be the cause of death.

The trial is becoming disjointed There is one final prosecution witness and the defense plans to call one who is only available towards the end of next week.

