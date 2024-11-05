Watch CBS News
Colorado 2024 election results map shows county-by-county live count

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

There are a total of 64 counties in Colorado, and on election night it was becoming clear where Democrat Kamala Harris won and the ones where Republican Donald Trump won in the presidential race. Overall, CBS News projected Harris was the winner statewide.

That means former President Donald Trump didn't take the state of Colorado in three straight presidential elections. A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won in the Centennial State since 2004 when during George W. Bush's re-election. 

See a county-by-county breakdown in the map below.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

