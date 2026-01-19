Former Colorado high school security guard and pastor convicted of sexual assault on a child

A former high school security guard in Colorado was convicted of a single count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse — a felony — by a Jefferson County jury.

Rubel "Tim" Martinez, 68, worked as a campus security officer in Jefferson County Public Schools from 2006 to 2022. He was arrested in 2024 after a former student said Martinez repeatedly sexually assaulted her on and off campus when she attended Lakewood High School from 2014 to 2016.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours and came back with their decision on Friday afternoon after a four-day trial, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Rubel "Tim" Martinez Lakewood Police Department

Martinez worked as a campus security guard at Jefferson Jr./Sr. High School and Lakewood High School, ran an after-school clown club at both schools, and works as a pastor at Breakthrough Ministries in Dacono.

Prior to the trial, Martinez was out on bond since August 2024. After the jury ruling, he was taken into custody, where he'll remain until his sentencing on March 9.