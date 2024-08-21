Former high school security guard in Colorado arrested, accused of sexual assault on child

A former Jeffco Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a high school student between 2014 and 2016. A former Lakewood High School student contacted Lakewood police on Aug. 13 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a school employee.

The woman told investigators that approximately 10 years ago, while she was a junior and senior at Lakewood High School, she was the victim of repeated sexual contact by a campus security officer named Rubel "Tim" Martinez. She said the sexual contact is alleged to have occurred on and off school grounds at Lakewood High School.

Rubel "Tim" Martinez Lakewood Police

Just three days after the alleged victim made the report to police, officers found probable cause to arrest Martinez on suspicion of committing sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Martinez was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and remained in custody on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

On Tuesday, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed one charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust- pattern of abuse.

According to Lakewood police, Martinez worked as a Campus Security Officer at Jefferson Jr./Sr. High School and Lakewood High School from 2006 to 2022. He also ran an after-school clown club at Lakewood High School. Further investigation also revealed that Martinez works as a pastor at Breakthrough Ministries in Dacono. Lakewood Police believe there may be individuals with more information. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Lakewood Police Detective Boyd at 303-987-7229.