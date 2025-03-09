Colorado Parks and Wildlife to pay ranchers over $300,000 for wolf depredation, losses

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has agreed to pay over $300,000 to two Grand County ranches for wolf-related losses.

On March 5, the commission met to discuss the claims made by Farrell Livestock, LLC and Bruchez and Sons, LLC.

The commission awarded Farrell Livestock $287,407.63, a portion of the $422,784 requested by the ranch for 2024. They said they're working with the ranch to resolve the remaining amount, which involves missing cattle.

The claim amount approved by the commission includes compensation for 15 cows killed by a wolf as well as missing sheep. It also includes compensation for calf weight loss and reduced pregnancy rates. Farrell Livestock's data over the last three years showed a loss of 36.5 lbs per calf and a 2.9% reduction in pregnancy rates.

Another $56,008.74 was awarded to Bruchez and Sons.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"These are large claims. I want to remind you all, and our public, that we are the only western state that does itemized claims, to my knowledge," said Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife Jeff Davis. "That's not just paying for the lost animals. That's compensating for the impact of wolf presence and the interaction that affects weight gain and pregnancy loss."

Commission Chair Dallas May said he's grateful for the "multipliers" put in place by previous staff.

"Let's face it, once there is a predation, you may not find the animal," said May. "I can tell that one (wolf) event on a ranch affects the entire ranch. It is a net drain on your program if you can't use your entire ranch."

According to CPW, there have been 32 confirmed incidents of Gray Wolf depredation in Colorado since 2021.

In cases of depredation confirmed by CPW, livestock owners can be reimbursed for the fair market value of the animal up to $15,000. The CPW also offers reimbursement for veterinarian costs for injured livestock and herding animals.

Davis said they are bringing on CSU to help standardize livestock and depredation data. They plan to have a more standardized process by the next damage claim season.