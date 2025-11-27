Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases new wolf activity map

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released the latest map showing wolf activity in Colorado. It shows the animals have moved closer to the Front Range than ever before.

CPW publishes these maps at regular intervals. They show the areas where the wolves' GPS collars have been pinged.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The watersheds highlighted in purple mean that at least one collared wolf was within the boundaries of that area some time in the past month. At least one wolf was pinged in the watersheds that extend into Boulder and Jefferson Counties.

Since CPW started releasing wolves in Colorado two years ago, at least four packs have formed within the state. Those include the Copper Creek pack in Pitkin County, the One Ear Pack in Jackson County, the King Mountain Pack in Routt County and the Three Creeks Pack in Rio Blanco County

Future plans to introduce more gray wolves in the state are uncertain after a meeting earlier this month in which officials said the next round of gray wolves will not be coming from Washington state.