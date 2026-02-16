Nonprofit offering free tax preparation services for Coloradans

Tax season is here. Data from IPX 1031 shows filing taxes can be a daunting task, with 29% of Americans saying they will procrastinate this year.

Local nonprofit Tax Help Colorado wants to help alleviate some of your stress. The program, 18 years in the making, is established by the IRS under the Mile High United Way and provides tax assistance for free.

All Colorado individuals/families with a 2025 income below $69,000 qualify. Simply swing by one of the weekend tax clinics at the Community College of Denver to have your taxes done by a certified tax preparer.

Participants should bring the following:

Photo ID for primary and secondary taxpayers

Social Security card or ITIN for all individuals on the return

All 2025 tax documents

The process can range from 45 minutes to a couple of hours, depending on how complex your return is.

Brian Gilsdorf, an accounting professor at Community College of Denver and site coordinator for Tax Help Colorado, urges Coloradans to take advantage of free tax preparation help rather than doing it themselves. CBS

Brian Gilsdorf is an accounting professor at Community College of Denver and the site coordinator for Tax Help Colorado. He says there are plenty of benefits to using the service as opposed to doing it yourself.

"A certified tax preparer can identify the right filing status," he said. "If you hit the wrong button, that's thousands of dollars. They can also identify education credits, disability credits, those types of things."

Those certified tax preparers are also students, getting real-life experience.

Community College of Denver building on Auraria Campus in Denver, Colorado, is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"The community benefits by getting free taxes," Gilsdorf added. "Then, students benefit by getting real-world work experience, which they can put on their resume. They all have IRS certifications. So, it's a win-win for everybody."

Free sessions are held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community College of Denver, Cherry Creek Building, Room 202: 1111 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204. They continue through March 14, 2026. To learn more, click here.