Colorado nonprofit offers support to Aurora airman after stolen dog is found dead

A monthlong search for a Colorado airman's dog, reported stolen while he was deployed overseas, ended in tragedy over the weekend when the animal was found dead inside the airman's vehicle in Denver, police said. Now, a nonprofit for veterans is hoping to help.

Maverick, an 11‑year‑old husky belonging to Andrew Beckham of Aurora, was discovered Saturday after the Subaru Forester he was taken in was located in the 300 block of North Logan Street around 12:47 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department. Maverick's body was found inside the vehicle.

Andrew Beckham

Beckham, who serves with the Colorado Air National Guard, said Maverick disappeared April 2, exactly one month before the dog was found, while Beckham was on a three‑month deployment overseas.

Beckham said he hired Andrew "Andy" Jansen, whom he found through TrustedHousesitters.com, to care for Maverick while he was away, hoping the dog would be more comfortable staying at home. Jansen, who told Beckham he lived in a suburb of Miami and was considering relocating to Colorado, initially sent updates and photos of the dog.

That communication stopped about a month into the deployment.

Home security video from Beckham's Aurora residence appears to show Jansen leaving the home on April 2 in Beckham's Subaru with Maverick inside. Jansen has not been heard from since.

Nest camera appears to show Andy Jansen leaving with Maverick in Andrew Beckham's Subaru. Andrew Beckham

The military allowed Beckham to return home early to help search for Maverick and his vehicle. Neighbors, friends and strangers across the country shared information, posted flyers and amplified the search on social media.

Beckham later shared the devastating update online.

"It is with a heavy heart, I must tell everyone that Maverick was found dead trapped in my car today," Beckham wrote. "I want to be alone now."

In an interview recorded prior to Maverick's discovery, Beckham said the loss had already taken an emotional toll.

"It's been hard. It's been hard," he said. "My house doesn't feel the same."

Beckham also said Maverick did not receive prescribed medication while in Jansen's care.

Andrew Beckham holds up a flyer with information on Maverick, his missing vehicle, and the pet sitter accused of stealing them. CBS

Aurora police said a felony warrant has been issued for Jansen's arrest on charges of motor vehicle theft and theft. The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information on Jansen's whereabouts to contact the Aurora Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

As Beckham grieves, a veteran‑focused nonprofit is offering support.

Craig Hildebrand, a veteran relations coordinator with Black Ops Rescue, said the organization hopes to help Beckham heal when he's ready by pairing him with a shelter dog at no cost.

"We're just so sorry that this even happened," Hildebrand said. "I can't even imagine what Andrew's going through right now."

Black Ops Rescue matches veterans with shelter pets after an in‑depth interview to find a compatible animal based on the veteran's needs and lifestyle.

Stories of veteran adoptions shared on Black Ops Rescue. Black Ops Rescue

"He needs a dog in his life," Hildebrand said. "I think every veteran needs a dog."

Hildebrand said he has spoken with Beckham's family and wants the airman to know support is available whenever he is ready. He also hopes the suspect is held accountable.

"There's a special place for him," Hildebrand said. "I hope they find him, I hope they prosecute him, and I hope he goes to jail."

Anyone with information about Jansen's location is urged to contact Aurora police.