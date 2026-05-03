Dog taken during Colorado airman's deployment found dead, owner says, search for suspect ongoing

A month-long search after a Colorado airman's vehicle and dog were stolen while he was on deployment came to a tragic end on Saturday.

Andrew Beckham adopted his husky, Maverick, when he was stationed in Spain 11 years ago. When the Colorado Air National Guard told Beckham he would be deploying for three months, he looked for someone to take care of Maverick at home so that the dog would feel safer and more comfortable while he was gone.

Andrew Beckham

A recommendation led Beckham to TrustedHousesitters.com. Through the site, he hired Andrew "Andy" Jansen, who lives in a suburb of Miami, Florida. Jansen told Beckham he wanted to see if Colorado was somewhere he would like to stay. At first, Jansen texted updates and photos of Maverick, but a month into the deployment, Jansen went silent.

On April 2, Beckham's home security camera appears to show Jansen leaving in Beckham's Subaru with Maverick. He hasn't been heard from since, although investigators did spot the vehicle on Flock cameras as he left.

The military allowed Beckham to return from his deployment early to search for Maverick and his vehicle. Neighbors, friends, and others began putting up posters and sharing information online to help in the search.

CBS

According to Beckham's family, the vehicle was found in Denver on Saturday. Sadly, Maverick died while he was trapped inside it.

Beckham posted an update online saying, "It is with a heavy heart, I must tell everyone that Maverick was found dead trapped in my car today. I want to be alone now."

Police are still searching for Jansen. A felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and for general theft has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department.

CBS Colorado reached out to the Aurora and Denver Police Departments for more information. APD said it is checking into the information, and DPD has not yet responded as of the time of this story's publishing.