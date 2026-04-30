Colorado airman pleads for help finding dog allegedly stolen by house sitter during deployment

A Colorado airman in Aurora is pleading for the public's help after he says the man he trusted to care for his home and dog while he was deployed overseas stole his beloved husky and disappeared.

Andrew Beckham had been overseas for what was expected to be a three‑month deployment with the Colorado Air National Guard when the house sitter he hired allegedly took off with his dog, Maverick, in Beckham's own vehicle. Beckham was able to return to Colorado early and is now searching for the dog he has had by his side for more than a decade.

"It's been hard, my house doesn't feel the same," Beckham said.

For the past 11 years, Maverick has been Beckham's constant companion since Beckham adopted the husky while stationed in Spain.

Andrew Beckham

"He's been with me through a lot," Beckham said.

When Beckham learned he would be deployed, he said he wanted to make sure Maverick was safe and comfortable.

"I felt Maverick was already going to be stressed without me being there, and if he's not in a familiar place, he was going to be even more stressed. So I wanted someone to house sit and dog sit at the same time," Beckham said. "I couldn't find friends to watch Maverick for such an extended period of time."

By recommendation, Beckham used TrustedHousesitters.com and eventually hired Andrew "Andy" Jansen, who traveled from Florida to stay at Beckham's home with Maverick.

"He wanted to see if Colorado would be a good option for him later on," Beckham said.

At first, Beckham said everything appeared to be going well. He said Jansen was consistently texting and sending pictures of Maverick. But that reassurance quickly turned into fear.

"It looks like a happy image, it's not," Beckham said of a selfie of Jansen and Maverick. "That's a very scary image for me. That is the face of somebody lying to me."

Andrew Beckham

About a month into Jansen's stay, Beckham said the sitter suddenly stopped responding to messages. From overseas, Beckham logged into his home security camera.

"All I saw was on my Nest doorbell camera that he dragged Maverick out of the door, walked to the car, backed out and drove away. I never saw anything else after that," he said.

Beckham said Jansen did not take any of Maverick's food or medication. Neither the dog nor the vehicle has been seen since April 2.

When asked if he believed Jansen was taking care of Maverick, Beckham paused before answering through tears.

"No," he said.

Even before Beckham returned home, neighbors began sharing posters and searching the area.

"Everyone has been so helpful," he said.

Beckham said he has been in contact with Trusted Housesitters but has run into limitations.

"They are not liable for the sitters because they're a third-party contract," he said.

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Aurora police are investigating the case as a stolen vehicle and a stolen dog. Beckham said he is holding on to hope.

"I just want Maverick back," he said.

Anyone with information about Jansen, Maverick, or Beckham's vehicle, a blue 2014 Subaru Forester with tinted windows and two black front wheels, Colorado license plate BMEN70, is urged to call the Aurora police.