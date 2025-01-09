Colorado newlyweds recovering from crash two days after wedding

Colorado couple Zoe and Camron Thomas are high school sweethearts, college students, newlyweds, and now crash survivors.

The two met while attending high school in La Junta and now both attend the University of Northern Colorado. Zoe is majoring in elementary education and Camron is a music major who plays performance clarinet and is also studying music education.

Mayhoffer Memories Photography

The pair exchanged vows on Jan. 2, 2025, in Burlington, honeymooned for two nights in a country mansion, then hit Interstate 70 to visit family in Colby, Kansas. But near the Goodland exit, Zoe said they hit ice. She lost control and the vehicle rolled, then they were hit by a semi.

Zoe Thomas

Zoe broke her pelvis and said Camron fractured his skull, broke two bones in his neck, and fractured his lumbar spine. After initial treatment in Goodland, Camron was transferred to a hospital in the Denver area where he's still recovering.

"It's just a miracle that we're alive," Zoe said. "I cannot even believe it."

Zoe credits wearing seatbelts with saving their lives.

Zoe Thomas

The young couple said they have support from friends and family, but as students this will hit them hard financially. A GoFundMe called "Aid for Zoe & Camron's Urgent Needs" was set up to get the couple back on their feet and back on campus.