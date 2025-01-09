Watch CBS News
Colorado newlyweds recovering from crash two days after wedding

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado couple Zoe and Camron Thomas are high school sweethearts, college students, newlyweds, and now crash survivors.

The two met while attending high school in La Junta and now both attend the University of Northern Colorado. Zoe is majoring in elementary education and Camron is a music major who plays performance clarinet and is also studying music education.

zoe-and-camron-thomas-wedding.jpg
Mayhoffer Memories Photography

The pair exchanged vows on Jan. 2, 2025, in Burlington, honeymooned for two nights in a country mansion, then hit Interstate 70 to visit family in Colby, Kansas. But near the Goodland exit, Zoe said they hit ice. She lost control and the vehicle rolled, then they were hit by a semi.

zoe-and-camron-thomas-crash-2.jpg
Zoe Thomas

Zoe broke her pelvis and said Camron fractured his skull, broke two bones in his neck, and fractured his lumbar spine. After initial treatment in Goodland, Camron was transferred to a hospital in the Denver area where he's still recovering.

"It's just a miracle that we're alive," Zoe said. "I cannot even believe it."

Zoe credits wearing seatbelts with saving their lives.

camron-thomas-after-crash.jpg
Zoe Thomas

The young couple said they have support from friends and family, but as students this will hit them hard financially. A GoFundMe called "Aid for Zoe & Camron's Urgent Needs" was set up to get the couple back on their feet and back on campus.

Laura Phillips

Laura Phillips is the Managing Editor at CBS News Colorado. She oversees the station's daily news coverage and works closely with the reporters.

