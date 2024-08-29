Colorado neighbors say traffic safety a risk if development entrance added to Youngfield

A community in Lakewood says the intersection into their neighborhood is a magnet for traffic crashes and the wrong place for an entrance to a new development.

"An explosion it sounded like… I mean we felt it in our bodies," Pablo Mitjans said.

It wasn't an explosion but another crash, this time closer than ever.

"It destroyed everything," Mitjans said, looking into the bathroom where the wall collapsed.

Saturday night was the first time in six years a speeding vehicle entered the home he shares with Jonna Helm, but it wasn't the first time someone missed the curve.

Their cameras captured another driver in their front yard earlier that same week.

CBS

"This is a blind curve, so it's dangerous and people don't drive the speed limit at all," Helm said.

In fact, they say the intersection at West 15th Place and Youngfield is plagued with issues beyond crashes.

"In the winter, they're spinning their wheels; they can't get up this 10% grade," Helm added.

When they learned of plans to develop the property behind their home and just before West Colfax, Jonna, Pablo, and their neighbor Toni Riggio say their concern went straight to that intersection.

"The proposed development is going to add 300-plus car trips coming in and out of this intersection per day," Riggio said.

They argue the safer entrance would be off of West Colfax and say that at one point, the city seemed to agree.

"In 2014, the city actually mandated for the same site that the entrance and exit were going to be on Colfax," Helm said.

CBS News Colorado asked the city if they are aware of the neighborhood safety concerns and if they will be part of the planning discussion.

In a statement, a spokesperson said in part:

"The city has plans for improvements including curb, gutter, and a retaining wall that would address the safety of the curve on Youngfield," and that "The proposed development is only in the preliminary stage, and the developer must submit much more information as part of a formal submittal. That formal submittal would require showing the design of the intersection so that the city could determine if it would meet required safety standards."

These neighbors believe a gutter and retaining wall would have little to no impact.

"We just want to get our perspective out there. We are not opposed to the project being built, but we are concerned with safety and the dangers. We know how dangerous it is. This is our life; we live this every day. This is our reality," Riggio said.