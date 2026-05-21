Colorado Muslims grieving, want accountability after San Diego mosque shooting

Learning about the shooting in San Diego has been especially hard for the local Muslim community. The imam of the mosque that was attacked in San Diego was also a longtime imam in Colorado, so many people know him in the state.

Eliot "L.P." Howe has been a Muslim for about four months.

"It's definitely been interesting," Howe told CBS Colorado. "Alhamdulillah, I've met really great people and connected with people I really admire a lot, and have been praying five times a day."

But Howe says she has noticed some people treat her differently.

"Walking around my neighborhood in the Highlands of Denver, I think it's more common that people will look away from me, like really fast," Howe said.

Linda Amin Badwan and Eliot "L.P." Howe CBS

It's something Linda Amin Badwan has been dealing with her whole life as a person born to a Muslim family.

"I haven't felt safe in years to be honest," Badwan told CBS Colorado. "I have been yelled at, at the supermarket recently, in front of my older son. I was told to, 'Go back to my f 'n country.'"

That's why they were saddened but not surprised that two gunman opened fire at a mosque and Islamic school in San Diego. They say anti-Muslim rhetoric is on the rise.

"We see it from our leaders," Badwan said. "We see it from people in the community who you would expect to be role models."

Democratic state Sen. Iman Jodeh is a spokesperson for the Colorado Muslim Society. She says the shooting in San Diego has made the Colorado Muslim community feel unsafe during one the holiest times of the year in the religion.

"We should be asking ourselves, 'What do we think would happen?'" Jodeh told CBS Colorado.

Jodeh says, in response, mosques around the Denver metro area have stepped up security

"When the threat of violence happens to our brothers and sisters in any other mosque, any other state, we understand that, yes, there is heightened security for us, but that does not deter us from going and worshipping," Jodeh said.

Jodeh, Badwan and Howe say they all hope leaders will finally acknowledge the harm anti-Muslim rhetoric causes.

"I know a lot of conversation happens around security, and that's just a Band-Aid," Badwan said. "What we really need is to have more understanding and communication between one another."