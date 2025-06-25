Colorado mother talks from her hospital bed following a wrong-way crash on Highway 285

From her hospital bed at St. Anthony's Medical Campus in Lakewood, Shannon Ouimet is reflecting on the moment that changed her life.

"That day I did think I was going to die," said Ouimet. "I have a fractured knee and I have a fractured L2 lumbar in my spine, so I had to get surgery yesterday."

CBS Colorado sat down with the Littleton mother of two and her family, two days after Ouimet and her seven-year-old son, Grayson, were struck in her car by a wrong-way driver on highway 285.

Daniel Orr 5280 Fire

"We were driving home from my son's baseball game in Arvada. [We] were coming around the corner up to Kipling, and that's when I checked how fast I was going, and then I looked up and there was just a truck coming straight at me head-on. [Before] I could even react, it was just, 'Bam'."

Ouimet says she fought through the pain to get her son out of the car before both were rushed to the hospital.

Daniel Orr 5280 Fire

"My seatbelt in my back seat doesn't work, so I put him in the front seat," said Ouimet. "And thank God I did because the seat belt saved his life."

Lakewood Police tell CBS Colorado that the incident occurred on June 22 around 5:00 p.m. Police responded to multiple reports of a large black truck driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Hwy 285.

The suspect, Ayodeji Akanni Fadeyi, was taken into custody and arrested with multiple pending charges, including reckless driving, vehicular assault, careless driving resulting in injury, and driving under the influence.

"It's kind of a trigger for me because I'm a recovering alcoholic," said Ouimet. "To know that I changed my life for the better, and then I get hit by a drunk driver."

It's a frustration that has intensified for Ouimet after learning the suspect was released on bond this week.

"Like how do I know he's not going to get behind the wheel again and maybe kill someone," she said.

Still, Ouimet's spirits­­ remain high, following the overwhelming support from loved ones who have been crowdfunding to keep her family on their feet.

"I'm actually really surprised, and it's really overwhelming, said Ouimet. "I'm a hairstylist, so I will be out of work for a really long time, and I have two beautiful kids I have to take care of. [So] it's a blessing to not have to worry about expenses while I'm trying to recover and get back on track."

With several other recent incidents of wrong-way drivers in the metro, Ouimet urges people to take road safety seriously.

"Just don't drink and drive. Don't be selfish, because it's always the drunk driver that gets away without injuries, like he could've killed me and my son that day," she said.