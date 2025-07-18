Colorado man fights for his life after mosquito bite; family shares warning about West Nile virus

Colorado man fights for his life after contracting serious case of West Nile virus

A Coloradan named James Martinez has been in the ICU for a week with West Nile virus after being bitten by a mosquito. His family is speaking out about what happened in hopes of warning others.

"He got bit by a mosquito and his whole life changed overnight," his wife, Victoria Martinez, said.

Sitting on a bench outside the hospital where the 62-year-old is fighting for his life, his daughter, Lorie Tarango, and wife, Victoria Martinez, are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

"We're going to get through this," Victoria said.

It all started a few weeks ago, right after the couple's second anniversary celebration. It was a night of fun that turned into their worst nightmare.

"We had an anniversary party, a family barbecue and come Monday, he started feeling 'I feel like I have some sort of flu-like (illness),'" Victoria said.

James Martinez is seen at right with his wife and his daughter on his either side. Martinez Family

Victoria said she had lit citronella candles that night but that the mosquitoes didn't stay away.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, James's symptoms worsened. Victoria said he became severely fatigued, had no energy and ended up in the emergency room. That's when they learned he had West Nile virus.

"It's getting scarier because this hasn't happened to (many people)," Victoria said.

James is one of two confirmed human cases this year in Adams County.

James Martinez in the ICU Martinez Family

Health officials warn that while most people infected with West Nile virus don't show symptoms, about 20% develop flu-like symptoms. Fewer than 1% develop a serious, potentially deadly illness.

People 60 and older -- like James -- or those with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk. Doctors urge anyone experiencing a severe headache or confusion to seek medical attention immediately.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Victoria said. "Everyone needs to take precautions, because you don't know when that mosquito is going to come and get you."

Officials are reminding people to protect themselves by wearing repellent, long sleeves, and limiting exposure during peak mosquito hours -- especially around dawn and dusk. The Martinez family is currently accepting donations to help with medical bills.