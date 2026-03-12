Colorado middle school bus driver arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

A middle school bus driver in the Denver metro area was arrested and now faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Lakewood police arrested 64-year-old Robert Watters on Thursday. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bail.

A police spokesman said more information would be forthcoming, but a letter from the Jefferson County School District obtained by CBS News Colorado informed the Everitt Middle School community that Watters was arrested.

According to the school district, Watters has worked as a bus driver for Jeffco Public Schools since 2018 and drove Everitt Middle School students on the C-49 bus route from 2021 to 2023 and has been driving on the C-31 bus route since August 2023.

The school district said there are no known victims at Everitt Middle School.

Jefferson County Jail records spell out the single felony charge he's facing, but additional court records, including attorney information, were not immediately available Thursday night.

A request for more information was pending.