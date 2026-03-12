Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado middle school bus driver arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

By
Karen Morfitt
Karen Morfitt
Reporter
Your Reporter Karen Morfitt specializes in coverage of Colorado's Jefferson County. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Karen Morfitt,
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A middle school bus driver in the Denver metro area was arrested and now faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Lakewood police arrested 64-year-old Robert Watters on Thursday. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bail.

A police spokesman said more information would be forthcoming, but a letter from the Jefferson County School District obtained by CBS News Colorado informed the Everitt Middle School community that Watters was arrested.

According to the school district, Watters has worked as a bus driver for Jeffco Public Schools since 2018 and drove Everitt Middle School students on the C-49 bus route from 2021 to 2023 and has been driving on the C-31 bus route since August 2023.   

The school district said there are no known victims at Everitt Middle School.

Jefferson County Jail records spell out the single felony charge he's facing, but additional court records, including attorney information, were not immediately available Thursday night.

A request for more information was pending.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue