Colorado man sentenced to 48 years in prison for shooting, killing mother

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his mother inside her home in 2021. Ryan Scott Avery was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing.

According to prosecutors, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of South Granby Street after the victim's daughter said she went inside the house and found her mother, Deborah Avery, 70, deceased in a chair in the living room. The autopsy revealed she had been shot three times, twice in the face and once in her chest.

Investigators said they quickly focused on her son, Ryan Scott Avery, 42, who lived at the same home in Aurora. According to the arrest affidavit, Ryan's sister told authorities that she had recently taken control of her mom's finances and believed Ryan disapproved of this action.

Investigators said they found an empty box for a .380 caliber handgun in Ryan's bedroom upstairs and three .380 caliber bullet casings were found at the scene. Despite Ryan denying having access to that type of firearm, investigators recovered a .380 Ruger pistol and .380 caliber ammunition during a search of his vehicle. The rounds shared the same stamp as the fired shell casings recovered at the crime scene.

Investigators said that the defendant used the same handgun to commit felony crimes of attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing against separate victims that same weekend after the murder.

"The defendant's actions are unconscionable," Senior Deputy DA Joel Zink said in a statement. "In an act of profound betrayal, Mr. Avery murdered his own mother as she sat in a recliner chair in the family room. I commend the Aurora Police Department and the Elbert County Sheriff's Office for their diligent efforts in this case, which not only helped secure justice for Deborah, but also reinforced safety and accountability within our community."

"The overwhelming physical evidence recovered from Mr. Avery's bedroom and car along with the initial analysis of the crime scene led investigators straight to Deborah's killer," AssistantDA Tom Byrnes said in a statement. "I hope this lengthy sentence brings some sense of closure and justice for Deborah's friends and family."