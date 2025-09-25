Colorado man released from custody in connection with Amber Alert investigation

A 19-year-old Colorado man has been released from custody days after police said he forced a 16-year-old girl into his car, prompting an Amber Alert and massive law enforcement search.

The Amber Alert went out around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and was issued out of Boulder. Juan Manuel Bretado-Lopez was arrested later that day, about 25 miles away in Thornton, and the girl, who CBS News Colorado is not naming, was returned to her family. Boulder police officials said Bretado-Lopez and the girl had a previous relationship.

"Our thorough and ongoing investigation has revealed a number of issues that require additional investigation," a Boulder police spokesperson said on Thursday. "In the meantime, after consulting with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, the suspect has been released as the investigation continues. This is not unusual, and is indicative of the priority this department places on thoroughly investigating every case."

The spokesperson said the suspect and the alleged victim know each other, and investigators "do not believe there is any active risk to the community at large."

Contact information for Bretado-Lopez was not available through public records and he couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

A court case related to the charges also could not be located after an extensive search of court records on Thursday and it wasn't immediately clear if he was released without charges or if charges are pending.

CBS Colorado left voicemails with a Boulder police spokesperson and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office seeking additional comment.