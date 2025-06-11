Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man pleads guilty to threatening teen girl in attempted kidnapping

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado man pleads guilty to threatening teen girl in attempted kidnapping
Colorado man pleads guilty to threatening teen girl in attempted kidnapping 00:40

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to threatening a teenage girl in an attempt to kidnap her last October.

Jeremiah Mullins, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was walking to school alone shortly after 7 a.m. when Mullins, who was driving a stolen car, pulled up beside her. He pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the car or he would shoot her.

The girl told Mullins that there was money in her backpack. According to court documents, he grabbed her bag and then drove off. Mullins was arrested later that day. Police recovered a handgun and found the girl's bag in the trunk of his car.

Mullins's sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.