Colorado man pleads guilty to threatening teen girl in attempted kidnapping

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to threatening a teenage girl in an attempt to kidnap her last October.

Jeremiah Mullins, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was walking to school alone shortly after 7 a.m. when Mullins, who was driving a stolen car, pulled up beside her. He pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the car or he would shoot her.

The girl told Mullins that there was money in her backpack. According to court documents, he grabbed her bag and then drove off. Mullins was arrested later that day. Police recovered a handgun and found the girl's bag in the trunk of his car.

Mullins's sentencing is scheduled for July 29.