Colorado attempted kidnapping suspect missed his parole check-in, allegedly went on crime spree

New details have emerged following the arrest of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old in Westminster last month.

Jeremiah Mullins, 31, is facing multiple charges that include second-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted kidnapping and aggravated robbery, since Mullins might have gone on an even larger crime spree the same day.

Jeremiah Mullins Westminster Police

On Oct. 24, Westminster police responded to a report of a stolen car. A man says his 2008 Subaru Legacy with a Colorado temporary tag was stolen sometime between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. Police were able to locate the car, and Mullins was identified as the driver inside the vehicle. After being questioned by police, however, he drove off and sent officers on a chase before they ended the pursuit.

That stolen car and Mullins' description were reported multiple times on Oct. 25.

At 6 a.m. just before the call for the attempted kidnapping, Thornton police responded to a robbery call. A man claims Mullins pointed a gun at him before taking his phone and wallet.

Then at 9 a.m., a women who was arriving home says she was held at gunpoint, and the suspect told her to drop the keys to her car.

Just after noon the same day, another victim says a man got inside her car, pointed a gun and demanded her to drive. Eventually, she was told to get out.

Westminster police and the state's fugitive apprehension unit located and arrested Mullins just before 6 p.m.

In 2019, Mullins was sentenced for 12 years on a plea deal for aggravated robbery with a weapon, despite the initial charge being secondary kidnapping of a woman in Aurora.

Mullins was let out on parole in July 2024 after only serving about five years. CBS Colorado asked the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) what the conditions of Mullins parole were. A spokesperson said Mullins was required to do face-to-face meetings every six months; however, he had been seen monthly by parole officers since July 2024.

Yet on Oct. 21, 2024, Mullins failed to report for his scheduled parole check-in. The following day, parole officers attempted to contact him at his recorded residence and discovered he had changed his address without proper authorization. CDOC issued an administrative warrant for his arrest on Oct. 22, which helped lead to his arrest on Oct. 25.