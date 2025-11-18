Colorado man, 18, pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

An 18-year-old Colorado man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trying to kidnap and sexually assault a 15-year-old girl outside of Thornton Middle School earlier this year.

Steven Housman was arrested on April 29, a day after security camera footage showed him running from the area of the school. Thornton police, at the time, said he tried to abduct the girl. The girl resisted and got away, alerting police.

Police thanked the community for their help in identifying and locating Housman.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to the courageous members of the community who responded to our requests for assistance and provided the crucial and critical information that directly led to Mr. Houseman's swift apprehension," Thornton Police Division Cmdr. Tom Connor said.

Housman was booked into the Adams County Jail on a $100,000 bond and was incarcerated through his hearing on Tuesday. A mandatory protection order against Housman was granted, prohibiting contact with the victim in the case.

Steven Houseman Thornton Police Department

Few other details were immediately available and Housman's name is spelled differently in several court documents, but a plea agreement from Tuesday shows he verbally agreed to the plea and understood his rights and possible sentences.

Housman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6 and faces the possibility of two to six years in prison. He'll also have a mandatory three years of parole, face court fines and fees, and be required to register as a sex offender.