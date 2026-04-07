Colorado man killed on I-25 was struck by vehicle as he was trying to help, family says

A family is mourning the death of their loved one, who was killed while he was out of a vehicle after a crash along Interstate 25 in Adams County Saturday.

The family of 30-year-old Chris Serna of Thornton says he was a passenger in an an Uber on the way home when it was hit, and he got out to help others in the crash. Another vehicle, a 2020 Mercedes driven by a 27-year-old woman, plowed into the crash scene near East 58th Avenue. The impact killed Chris and hurt the driver of another vehicle, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Chris Cerna Cerna family

"It just hurts that he texted my little brother, 'Open the door,' 10 minutes before this incident happened, and my brother's no longer with us," said Iris Cerna, the crash victim's sister.

Iris says she and her brother were out celebrating the Colorado Rockies home opener on Friday night, and he'd had too much to drink.

"My brother was always the fanatic of going to Opening Day and celebrating," Iris told CBS Colorado. "Every time you saw my brother, he was probably wearing a Rockies hat."

Iris says Chris surrendered his keys to her and took an Uber home to Thornton.

Around 3:45 a.m. the morning of the crash, CSP says a Chevrolet Trax hit the Mitsubishi Chris was riding in.

"He got out of the vehicle to help the car behind them because there was already smoke," Iris said she was told.

The driver of the Trax got out, too. Soon after, the Mercedes rear-ended the Trax. The driver of the Trax and Chris, both out of vehicles, were hit. The driver of the Trax was seriously injured, and Chris was killed. CSP says the driver of the Mercedes had minor injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi Chris was riding in wasn't hurt.

Iris Cerna CBS

"I never imagined that to be the last day with my brother," Iris said.

The family has set up a memorial in her brother's apartment. They have also set up an online fundraising campaign trying to raise a modest amount for funeral expenses. Iris described her brother as someone who was kind and helpful to others.

"My brother, you could tell him anything and be mad at him, and the next day he would come and ask you, 'Did you eat? Are you OK?'" Iris explained.

Even some first responders remain deeply affected by the results of the crash.

"We've had the same incident twice. In less than a year's span, and it had unfortunate outcomes both times," said Jason Kalahar, an Adams County firefighter/paramedic.

Kalahar has seen danger at the side of the road, not only for people involved in crashes, but first responders.

"The most dangerous call for a firefighter is a highway call," Kalahar explained.

For people involved in crashes, many may want to get out and help, but that is likely not the best thing to do, Kalahar says.

"Highway incidents, especially in the middle of the night, are exponentially more dangerous," Kalahar said. "A person walking around on the highway is virtually invisible to everybody until you're right up on them, and there's no time to react in that scenario."

Kalahar suggested people involved in crashes on the road think about staying safe first.

"The best thing that you can do is, before you call 911, figure out where you're at, give a good location and then stay in your vehicle and then move off to the side of the road," Kalahar continued. "If it's not possible to move the vehicle, stay inside, or safely get well off the highway.

Giving information to 911 is helpful, but it might not be necessary for first responders to have all that information.

"We're going to go the same way we would if it's an extrication involved right there with all the same equipment. We're going there with all the same mentality," Kalahar said.

The family of Chris Cerna is upset, but forgiving. His sister says she will not get angry, but would be disappointed if there was fault in the crash. She remembers the best of her brother.

"I know that he cared, and one of the last messages I have from my brother is that he would give his life for me, my brother, Henry and Angel," Iris said. "I will always take that with me."