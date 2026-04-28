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Colorado man arrested, accused in death of woman inside Thornton home

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A Colorado man has been arrested and accused of the death of a 66-year-old woman whose body was discovered during a wellness check earlier this week. According to the Thornton Police Department, Joshua Pittman was arrested on Monday in connection with the April 24 homicide. 

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Joshua Pittman Thornton Police

Investigators said officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of West 101st Avenue to check the well-being of a woman. When officers went inside and conducted a search of the home, they discovered the woman's body and began a homicide investigation. As additional evidence was gathered, investigators said they confirmed Pittman, 35, as the suspect. 

Investigators said Pittman and the victim were known to each other. 

He was taken into custody on Monday after he turned himself into the Northglenn Police Department. Investigators said he was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was taken to the Adams County Jail. 

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