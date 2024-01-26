Colorado man indicted by federal grand jury for aiming laser pointer at Denver police helicopter

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday that a man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after pointing a laser at an aircraft that was being operated by police.

27-year-old Josefat Alejandro Marmolejo-Lucio, age 27, of Denver, has been indicted on a single count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, according to the attorney's office.

The attorney's office says on Oct. 5, 2023, Marmolejo-Lucio aimed the laser pointer at "Air 1," a helicopter that was being operated by the Denver Police Department.

Marmolejo-Lucio had his initial court appearance on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak. The case is being investigated by the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus Chung is overseeing the prosecution.